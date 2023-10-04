Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 314,360 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 973.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,360 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. 315,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,311. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $45.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

