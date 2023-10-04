Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,929 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 98,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Valero Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,375. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.65 and its 200 day moving average is $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

