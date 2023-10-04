Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RS traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.88. 107,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.02 and a 200 day moving average of $261.59. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $177.49 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

