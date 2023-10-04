Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $41.07 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 9.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $41,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. 675,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.