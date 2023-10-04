Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for 6.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Rogers Communications worth $30,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $65,671,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 106.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,888 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,743,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in Rogers Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,067,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.