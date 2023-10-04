Community Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico accounts for 2.0% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 302.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 156.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 462.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PAC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,781. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $133.91 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.44 and a 200 day moving average of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $2.1322 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.