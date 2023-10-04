Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,626 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 8.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $35,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,370,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $115,913,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,300 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

AEM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

