Community Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,426 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 20,074 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 2.2% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,064,000 after acquiring an additional 406,490 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NEP shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NEP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 2,509,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.854 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

