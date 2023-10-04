Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 6.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

