Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of SARK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 614,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,391. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47.

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

