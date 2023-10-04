Community Capital Management LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Community Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,565. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

