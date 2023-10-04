JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) vs. Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Critical Survey

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) and JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Benson Hill and JG Boswell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benson Hill
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|JG Boswell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Benson Hill presently has a consensus price target of $3.94, suggesting a potential upside of 1,109.68%. Given Benson Hill’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than JG Boswell.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benson Hill
|$381.23 million
|0.18
|-$127.90 million
|($0.77)
|-0.42
|JG Boswell
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
JG Boswell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benson Hill.
Profitability
This table compares Benson Hill and JG Boswell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benson Hill
|-30.37%
|-48.63%
|-19.91%
|JG Boswell
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
32.6% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Benson Hill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Benson Hill beats JG Boswell on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.
About JG Boswell
JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
