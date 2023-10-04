Head to Head Survey: Ameren (NYSE:AEE) vs. OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ameren pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ameren pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Ameren has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and Ameren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 13.98% 9.99% 3.48% Ameren 13.65% 10.50% 2.93%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameren has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OGE Energy and Ameren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 5 2 0 2.29 Ameren 0 4 5 0 2.56

OGE Energy currently has a consensus target price of $37.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. Ameren has a consensus target price of $89.78, indicating a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Ameren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameren is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OGE Energy and Ameren’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $3.38 billion 1.90 $665.70 million $2.19 14.63 Ameren $7.96 billion 2.38 $1.07 billion $4.27 16.87

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy. OGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Ameren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ameren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ameren beats OGE Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 889,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. In addition, the company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

