Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.98 billion and $154.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.02 or 0.05952098 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00035615 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025302 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015673 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011530 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003961 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002215 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,229,014,790 coins and its circulating supply is 35,138,398,191 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
