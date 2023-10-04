BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,026. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

