NXM (NXM) Market Cap Tops $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,428.29 or 1.00032979 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

