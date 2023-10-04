Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 212,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,668. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

