Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 19,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $223,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,048 shares of company stock valued at $690,443 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 122,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.