Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $13.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advent Convertible and Income Fund
In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 19,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $223,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,048 shares of company stock valued at $690,443 in the last quarter.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
