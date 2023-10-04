Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.86. 636,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.99. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

