JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to “Neutral”

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.80 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INFY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. 3,131,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,355,836. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

