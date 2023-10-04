Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 57,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.63. 117,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.40 and its 200-day moving average is $284.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.