Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 42,451 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

