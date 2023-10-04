Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 6,562,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,651,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

