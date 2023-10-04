Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

