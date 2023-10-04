Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Sell” Rating from Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.03.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $376.23. 1,197,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,646. Netflix has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $166.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 46.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 12.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

