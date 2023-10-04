Edmp Inc. Buys 107 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 1.5% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $119.00. 184,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

