Edmp Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crown by 10.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Crown Stock Down 0.1 %

Crown stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

