Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $38.93 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $38,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,870. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.93.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.