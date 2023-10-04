Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Services Advisory Inc trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,108,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. 199,663 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.