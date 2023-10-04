Financial Services Advisory Inc Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $170.03. 15,437,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,580,855. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day moving average is $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

