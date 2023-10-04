Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 4.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

