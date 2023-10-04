SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 564,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,563. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

