Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 201,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 272,673 shares.The stock last traded at $168.10 and had previously closed at $173.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21. The company has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,722 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

