Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. 923,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,947. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

