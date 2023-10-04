Allen Capital Group LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.48. 629,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,087. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $155.63 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

