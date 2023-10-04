Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $359,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Snowflake by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,910 shares of company stock worth $18,211,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.38. 1,018,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,888. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.