Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $48,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $1,078.70. 21,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,787. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,189.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,324.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

