Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Broadcom stock traded up $10.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $825.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,251. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $340.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $859.01 and its 200 day moving average is $780.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

