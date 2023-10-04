Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $294,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $133,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,978.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. 423,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.