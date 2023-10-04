KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s 8th Largest Position

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 372.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,082 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $61,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $463.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.40. 138,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.