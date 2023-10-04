Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Star Energy Group (LON:STAR)

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

Star Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Star Energy Group stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 11 ($0.13). 161,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,092. Star Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

