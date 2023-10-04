Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Star Energy Group (LON:STAR)

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the stock.
Star Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Star Energy Group stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 11 ($0.13). 161,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,092. Star Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.
Star Energy Group Company Profile
