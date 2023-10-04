Martin Green Buys 660,000 Shares of Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI) Stock

Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI – Get Free Report) insider Martin Green acquired 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($10,509.55).
Martin Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Martin Green bought 430,000 shares of Oliver’s Real Food stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,320.00 ($6,573.25).
Oliver’s Real Food Stock Performance
About Oliver’s Real Food
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oliver’s Real Food
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Oliver's Real Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliver's Real Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.