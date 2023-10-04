Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 958,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,647. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after buying an additional 1,920,776 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $559,852,000. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

