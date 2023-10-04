Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 12,341 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 23.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.46.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $367.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,885. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.97 and a 1 year high of $393.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.67.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

