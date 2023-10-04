Anne Brennan Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) insider Anne Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.73 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,300.00 ($30,127.39).

Lottery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 966.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Lottery alerts:

Lottery Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lottery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Lottery

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.