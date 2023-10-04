Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $27.65 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $17,112,721. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $441.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,368. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.62. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $446.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

