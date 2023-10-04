Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $187.00 at Citigroup

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $207.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $168.01. 334,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,015. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.67. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

