iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $242.25. 652,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,394. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.95 and a 200-day moving average of $254.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

