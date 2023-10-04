JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Lowered by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after acquiring an additional 154,197 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $10,440,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. 2,002,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,179,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

