Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 2,572 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 247,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

